Inauguration Day Not A Public Holiday - Mangwana

4 minutes ago

The secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndavaningi Mangwana, said tomorrow, Monday, 04 September is not a public holiday.

The Government announced that President-Elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa will be officially inaugurated and sworn into office tomorrow for his second and final term.

Since the announcement late on Saturday, there has been speculation in some quarters that the day is a public holiday.

