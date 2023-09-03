Inauguration Day Not A Public Holiday - Mangwana

Inauguration Day Not A Public Holiday - Mangwana4 minutes ago
The secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndavaningi Mangwana, said tomorrow, Monday, 04 September is not a public holiday.
The Government announced that President-Elect, Emmerson Mnangagwa will be officially inaugurated and sworn into office tomorrow for his second and final term.
Since the announcement late on Saturday, there has been speculation in some quarters that the day is a public holiday.
However, posting on X this Sunday, Mangwana said that citizens who choose to attend the inauguration ceremony should go to work. He said:
Tomorrow is a BIG day but it’s not a holiday. Sorry beloveds. Those not coming for the Inauguration please go to work.
Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the the ceremony will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. She said:
The main celebrations will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries.
Members of the public who wish to attend are advised that gates open at 6 AM and buses are available to transport those in need.
A number of artists are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremonies which will be headlined by Jah Prayzah, Chief Hwenje and Sandra Ndebele and others.
A football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian National Team known as the Brave Warriors will follow the inauguration ceremony.
All Zimbabweans are welcome to witness this glorious celebration at the National Sports Stadium.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has already sent out letters to foreign embassies inviting them to the inauguration on Monday.
The Foreign Affairs Secretary James Manzou said diplomats whose leaders will not be attending the ceremony should not come.
More: Pindula News