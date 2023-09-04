Mnangagwa Sworn In As President For Second And Final Term

4 minutes ago

President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Monday, 04 September, sworn in as President of Zimbabwe for a second and final term during a low-key ceremony snubbed by the majority of regional leaders.

Mnangagwa took the oath of office after he won 52.6% of the vote in the recent elections.

His closest rival and the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Nelson Chamisa, polled 44% and has rejected the result.

