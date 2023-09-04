Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
HomeGeneral

Mnangagwa Sworn In As President For Second And Final Term

4 minutes ago
Mon, 04 Sep 2023 10:31:01 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mnangagwa Sworn In As President For Second And Final Term

President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Monday, 04 September, sworn in as President of Zimbabwe for a second and final term during a low-key ceremony snubbed by the majority of regional leaders.

Mnangagwa took the oath of office after he won 52.6% of the vote in the recent elections.

His closest rival and the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Nelson Chamisa, polled 44% and has rejected the result.

Mnangagwa’s inauguration was presided over by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Present were foreign dignitaries including South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi, Felipe Nyusi of Mozambique, and Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dhlamini, who was representing King Mswati III.

Also present were former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her daughter Bona, prosperity preachers Emmanuel Makandiwa and Uebert Angel, and former Vice President Joyce Mujuru.

However, the event was snubbed by the majority of SADC Heads of State. The leaders of Angola, Zambia, Malawi, Eswatini, Tanzania, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Comoros did not attend the ceremony.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Emmerson Mnagagwa

1 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback