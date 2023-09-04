Mnangagwa Sworn In As President For Second And Final Term

Mnangagwa Sworn In As President For Second And Final Term4 minutes ago
President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Monday, 04 September, sworn in as President of Zimbabwe for a second and final term during a low-key ceremony snubbed by the majority of regional leaders.
Mnangagwa took the oath of office after he won 52.6% of the vote in the recent elections.
His closest rival and the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Nelson Chamisa, polled 44% and has rejected the result.
Mnangagwa’s inauguration was presided over by Chief Justice Luke Malaba, at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.
Present were foreign dignitaries including South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi, Felipe Nyusi of Mozambique, and Eswatini Prime Minister Cleopas Dhlamini, who was representing King Mswati III.
Also present were former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her daughter Bona, prosperity preachers Emmanuel Makandiwa and Uebert Angel, and former Vice President Joyce Mujuru.
However, the event was snubbed by the majority of SADC Heads of State. The leaders of Angola, Zambia, Malawi, Eswatini, Tanzania, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Comoros did not attend the ceremony.
More: Pindula News