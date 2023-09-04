ZESA Cable Fault Plunges Gweru CBD Into Darkness

ZESA Cable Fault Plunges Gweru CBD Into Darkness7 minutes ago
A power outage that has lasted for three consecutive days within Gweru’s Central Business District (CBD) has negatively affected businesses.
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) on Saturday said the power outage was caused by a cable fault and was being attended to.
Banks and some retail shops have resorted to using generators, while Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the tailoring industry, have lost significant business as they could not fulfill orders for uniforms, with schools opening this week.
The power outage has also affected internet services and voice calls, making it challenging for residents to purchase electricity coupons and conduct mobile money transactions.
According to a notice by ZETDC, the affected areas are as follows:
Main Street, Robert Mugabe Avenue, 8th Street, Jason Moyo Avenue, Bahadur Centre, First Mutual Building, Old Zesa District Offices, Magistrate Courts, ZRP Central Office, Bensam Flats, Nice Time, DCK, Chitukuko, Zuva Garage, Old Mutual Building, Nandos, Teachers Furnitures, Econet Wireless, Moonlight Building, Shopwell Building, Glow Petroleum, NSSA, Educare, Legion Bar, 5 th, 6 th, 7th, ZBC, Police Main Camp, Gweru East – Princess, Simpson Road, Strand Road, Kent Crescent, Kopje Road and the surrounding areas.
The power outage comes at a time when the electricity situation in the country has vastly improved compared to the first quarter of 2023.
The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) on Friday said it was generating a total of 1 555 MW from two power stations, that is, Hwange Power Station (665 MW) and Kariba Power Station (890 MW), which is nearly enough to meet the country’s power needs.
