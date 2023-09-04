ZESA Cable Fault Plunges Gweru CBD Into Darkness

7 minutes ago

A power outage that has lasted for three consecutive days within Gweru’s Central Business District (CBD) has negatively affected businesses.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) on Saturday said the power outage was caused by a cable fault and was being attended to.

Banks and some retail shops have resorted to using generators, while Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the tailoring industry, have lost significant business as they could not fulfill orders for uniforms, with schools opening this week.

