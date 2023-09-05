Nyathi Says Lawyers Coltart And Muchineripi Were Arrested For Obstructing The Course Of Justice

This is in relation to on-going criminal investigation where a report was made at ZRP Milton Park and the suspects stopped police officers from interviewing potential state witnesses.

The police urges lawyers to assist and cooperate with investigations for the maintenance of law and order in the country to be done smoothly without any hindrance.

Some Context:

The arrested lawyers were protecting two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, Councillor Womberaishe Nhende and Sonele Mukhuhlani, who according to the party, had been abducted, drugged, and subjected to torture by suspected state agents and left for dead. CCC’s former spokesperson, advocate Fadzayi Mahere said Nhende and Mukhuhlani were later taken to the hospital for treatment. However, when the police arrived at the hospital and requested to see the activists, their lawyers, Coltart and Muchineripi, declined due to their fragile mental and physical state.

The CCC asserts that the lawyers were falsely charged with obstructing justice after informing the police about their inability to interview the activists due to their current condition. The party strongly condemns the ongoing mistreatment of innocent citizens and lawyers by the Harare regime.

