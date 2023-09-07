Zimbabwe's Former Deputy Prime Minister Khupe Has Announced Second Cancer Diagnosis

4 minutes ago

Dr. Thokozani Khupe, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, has made an announcement stating that she has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. Her post on X (formerly Twitter) seen by Pindula News, read:

I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many thanks to those already wishing me well. Together we can beat cancer.

Dr. Thokozani Khupe, a proportional representation Member of Parliament representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. This announcement comes after a picture of her looking frail during a swearing-in ceremony in Harare was shared online on Thursday.

Feedback