Zimbabwe's Former Deputy Prime Minister Khupe Has Announced Second Cancer Diagnosis
Dr. Thokozani Khupe, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Zimbabwe, has made an announcement stating that she has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. Her post on X (formerly Twitter) seen by Pindula News, read:
I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many thanks to those already wishing me well. Together we can beat cancer.
Dr. Thokozani Khupe, a proportional representation Member of Parliament representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time. This announcement comes after a picture of her looking frail during a swearing-in ceremony in Harare was shared online on Thursday.
Dr. Khupe was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, and had to undergo treatment and surgery, resulting in the loss of one of her breasts. In response to her own experience, she established the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation (TKCF) in 2012, aiming to raise awareness about cancer. She highlights the urgency of early detection and the lack of awareness surrounding cancer, as many women continue to lose their lives to the disease.
Breast cancer is a significant health concern in Zimbabwe, surpassing even HIV as a growing epidemic. As October is dedicated to breast cancer awareness globally, Dr. Khupe calls for men to also undergo screenings. While the disease has predominantly affected women, recent studies have shown that men can also develop and succumb to breast cancer, with one in every 10 women and one in every 100 men being at risk.