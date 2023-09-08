Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

2023 Elections Results Update

Click to see results
HomeGeneral

Mnangagwa To Appoint Vice Presidents On Friday, 08 September

6 minutes ago
Fri, 08 Sep 2023 06:01:20 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mnangagwa To Appoint Vice Presidents On Friday, 08 September

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to announce his Vice Presidents on Friday morning.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndavaningi Mangwana said the Vice Presidents will be sworn in at 8 AM at State House in Harare.

According to Section 99 of the constitution, “The Vice-Presidents assist the President in the discharge of his or her functions and perform any other functions, including the administration of any Ministry, department, or Act of Parliament, that the President may assign to them.”

Mnangagwa had one Vice President since March 2021 after Kembo Mohadi resigned following a sex scandal.

The offices of the Vice President have traditionally been occupied by ZANU PF vice presidents and second secretaries.

Constantino Chiwenga and Mohadi are currently ZANU PF vice presidents and second secretaries.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Emmerson MnangagwaVice Presidents

1 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback