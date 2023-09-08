Mnangagwa To Appoint Vice Presidents On Friday, 08 September

6 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to announce his Vice Presidents on Friday morning.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Ndavaningi Mangwana said the Vice Presidents will be sworn in at 8 AM at State House in Harare.

According to Section 99 of the constitution, “The Vice-Presidents assist the President in the discharge of his or her functions and perform any other functions, including the administration of any Ministry, department, or Act of Parliament, that the President may assign to them.”

