More Than 1 000 Dead As Earthquake Strikes Morocco

4 minutes ago

More than 1 000 people are reported dead after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco just before midnight on Friday.

Tremors were felt in several areas of the country from Casablanca to Marrakesh, where many buildings have been destroyed or severely damaged.

Tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350km away, as well as Casablanca and Essaouira, as well in neighbouring Algeria.

