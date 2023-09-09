More Than 1 000 Dead As Earthquake Strikes Morocco

More Than 1 000 Dead As Earthquake Strikes Morocco4 minutes ago
More than 1 000 people are reported dead after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco just before midnight on Friday.
Tremors were felt in several areas of the country from Casablanca to Marrakesh, where many buildings have been destroyed or severely damaged.
Tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350km away, as well as Casablanca and Essaouira, as well in neighbouring Algeria.
BBC reported that the quake struck at 11.11 PM local time on Friday, with its epicentre in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km southwest of Marrakesh, the fourth largest city in Morocco.
The epicentre is the location on the surface of the Earth directly above where the earthquake starts.
A 4.9 aftershock was recorded 19 minutes after the earthquake.
Many of the victims are believed to be in hard-to-reach mountain areas. Many people are still believed to be under the rubble amid efforts to find and rescue survivors.
Morocco’s interior ministry said the earthquake killed people in the provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.
At least 1 200 people have been injured according to officials.
More: Pindula News