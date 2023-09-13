Itel S23+ With Curved Screen To Be Released In Zimbabwe

This is the first itel phone to get an AMOLED screen, and a curved one at that.

These changes means the screen is much brighter clearer, sharper and much stronger. It also means the phone has a very improved modern look.

Other S23+ Improvements

Other improvements are on the Processor, the size of the phone, the size of the screen, the selfie camera, improved fast charging, and the Android version (now 13).

The processor on the S23+ is much faster than the standard S23. Benchmarks suggest this.

Where the selfie camera was 8 megapixels on the standard S23, the S23 Plus comes with a 32 megapixel sensor selfie camera. This means drastically clearer selfie photos and videos.

The size of the S23 Plus screen is 6.78 inches, which is much bigger than the 6.6 screen S23 standard.

In addition, the standard S23 came with 10W charging and that has been improved to 18W fast charging with the S23+.

S23+ Full Specifications

Storage Memory: 256GB

RAM : 8GB (and an additional 8GB extended RAM)

Network: 4G LTE

Back Camera: 50 Megapixels

Selfie camera: 32 Megapixels

Processor: Unisoc T616 (12 nm)

Operating System: Android 13

Battery Size: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Display: 6.78 inch Full HD+ AMOLED Curved Screen

Release Date: September 2023

S23+ Price in Zimbabwe

With the phone not released in Zimbabwe yet, we don’t have the price.

However, indications, based on the price in markets it has already been released in (like Ethiopia) we may be looking at the $150 to $170 range.

That said, the standard S23 shocked the market with an accessible price, so it’s really hard to predict the price at the moment.

Note: Pindula Phones is an official retailer of itel, Tecno and Infinix phones in Zimbabwe.

