Itel S23+ With Curved Screen To Be Released In Zimbabwe

Itel S23+ With Curved Screen To Be Released In Zimbabwe6 minutes ago
Pindula is reliably informed that the latest itel S23+ will soon be available in Zimbabwe.
The S23 Plus follows hard on the heels of the successful standard Itel S23 phone, bringing some significant improvements.
S23+ Curved HD+ AMOLED Screen
The biggest highlight of this latest phone is the new curved screen. The S23 Plus spots a curved Full HD+ AMOLED screen. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
This is the first itel phone to get an AMOLED screen, and a curved one at that.
These changes means the screen is much brighter clearer, sharper and much stronger. It also means the phone has a very improved modern look.
Other S23+ Improvements
Other improvements are on the Processor, the size of the phone, the size of the screen, the selfie camera, improved fast charging, and the Android version (now 13).
The processor on the S23+ is much faster than the standard S23. Benchmarks suggest this.
Where the selfie camera was 8 megapixels on the standard S23, the S23 Plus comes with a 32 megapixel sensor selfie camera. This means drastically clearer selfie photos and videos.
The size of the S23 Plus screen is 6.78 inches, which is much bigger than the 6.6 screen S23 standard.
In addition, the standard S23 came with 10W charging and that has been improved to 18W fast charging with the S23+.
S23+ Full Specifications
- Storage Memory: 256GB
- RAM: 8GB (and an additional 8GB extended RAM)
- Network: 4G LTE
- Back Camera: 50 Megapixels
- Selfie camera: 32 Megapixels
- Processor: Unisoc T616 (12 nm)
- Operating System: Android 13
- Battery Size: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging
- Display: 6.78 inch Full HD+ AMOLED Curved Screen
- Release Date: September 2023
S23+ Price in Zimbabwe
With the phone not released in Zimbabwe yet, we don’t have the price.
However, indications, based on the price in markets it has already been released in (like Ethiopia) we may be looking at the $150 to $170 range.
That said, the standard S23 shocked the market with an accessible price, so it’s really hard to predict the price at the moment.
_____
Note: Pindula Phones is an official retailer of itel, Tecno and Infinix phones in Zimbabwe.