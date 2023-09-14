Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinals Draw3 minutes ago
Premier Soccer League (PSL) defending champions FC Platinum will face Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinal round following the draw held on Tuesday.
Highlanders were paired with CAPS United, while Chicken Inn will face Black Rhinos.
The games will be played during the weekend of 30 September to 1 October 2023.
Here is the full draw:
Chibuku Super Cup Quarterfinals draw
- Herentals vs Ngezi Platinum Stars
- FC Platinum vs Dynamos
- Highlanders vs CAPS United
- Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos
Dates
Quarter Finals: 30 September – 1 October 2023
Semi-Finals: 28-29 October 2023
Final: 25 November 2023
