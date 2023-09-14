Hwange Power Station's Unit 6 Shut Down

7 minutes ago

Increased load shedding is being caused by the shutdown of Hwange Thermal Power Station’s Unit 6, it has emerged.

The Unit was shut down for renovations on Friday last week and is expected to be switched back on this Thursday or tomorrow.

Speaking to ZimLive on Tuesday, a Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) official who preferred anonymity said the Unit will add 150 MW to the grid when reconnected. Said the official:

