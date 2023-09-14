Police Arrest CCC MP, Gift Siziba, Over Barbourfields Stadium Violence

6 minutes ago

CCC Member of Parliament Gift “Ostallos” Siziba (Tshabalala-Pelandaba), was arrested on Wednesday on allegations of inciting the football violence that led to the abandonment of the league match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Siziba, who is also CCC’s deputy spokesperson, was later released and ordered to appear in court on Friday.

Police did not state how Siziba, a Highlanders supporter, instigated the violence.

Feedback