Police Arrest CCC MP, Gift Siziba, Over Barbourfields Stadium Violence

CCC Member of Parliament Gift “Ostallos” Siziba (Tshabalala-Pelandaba), was arrested on Wednesday on allegations of inciting the football violence that led to the abandonment of the league match between Dynamos and Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.
Siziba, who is also CCC’s deputy spokesperson, was later released and ordered to appear in court on Friday.
Police did not state how Siziba, a Highlanders supporter, instigated the violence.
However, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday after the match had been abandoned, Siziba claimed he was at Barbourfields and captioned his picture, clad in Bosso regalia, with the words “We fear fokol”.
In a statement, CCC dismissed the allegations against Siziba, saying they were “false”. It said:
Our MP for Pelandaba Tshabalala, [Gift Siziba], was arrested today on false allegations of inciting violence. Although he was later released, he has been summoned to court on Friday.
The regime has intensified its crackdown against our members after a shambolic, disorganized, rigged and fraudulent election. This continued persecution must stop.
Siziba’s arrest came a day after another CCC MP, Maureen Kademaunga, who is the MP for Sunningdale, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.
The charges were later dropped in court on Wednesday after Kademaunga had spent a night in a police cell.
