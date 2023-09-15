ED Has Nothing To Apologise For Even If He Appoints Qualified Relatives To Key Govt Posts - Dr Mavaza

But in a column in The Herald, Mavaza said the President enjoys freedom in choosing his personal staff and Cabinet. He wrote:

The President’s office is not an executive agency and that cannot stop him from hiring family as Cabinet and or State House staff – which would justify appointments of the Mnangagwa duo as deputy ministers.

In other words, while the President is chief executive, rules barring nepotism in an executive agency don’t count or relate to presidential appointments because the Cabinet and the State House are not agencies.

Basically, it’s the office of the President. So, other legal provisions that apply to hiring in government would undermine decisions made about Cabinet or State House staffing.

Such a statutory catchall gives President Mnangagwa broad leeway to hire just about anyone for his office and his Cabinet.

… The President should not apologise for appointing anyone into government, including his own relatives, as long as they are qualified and have the right credentials to occupy the office.

The argument from the different quarters saying President Mnangagwa was engaging in nepotism by appointing his trusted cadres is neither here nor there.