Farming Inputs For 2023/24 Summer Season Now In Place - Minister Masuka
Seed houses and fertiliser companies have started the delivery of Presidential inputs to Grain Marketing Board depots and shops across the country, for onward distribution to farmers ahead of the 2023/24 summer cropping season, reported The Herald.
The Government is reportedly targetting 3.5 million households to benefit from the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme this upcoming season.
The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka said the early distribution of inputs will boost productivity given that normal to below normal rainfall is expected. He said:
We are happy to announce that fertiliser, seed maize and other inputs are now in place.
In the face of the anticipated El Nino (phenomenon) we want farmers to use every drop (of rain), so the early disbursement of inputs will go a long way towards boosting productivity.
Apart from the usual Government inputs programme, we are happy to announce that we have NMB Bank coming on board to support 10 000 hectares of crops this summer.
Masuka said 35 000 tonnes of fertiliser has already been distributed.
Under Pfumvudza, the Government is targeting 250 000ha of sorghum, 126 577ha of maize, 100 000ha of sunflower, 6 230ha of soya beans, 260 000ha of cotton, 7 8120 ha of sugar beans, and 62 500ha of African peas and groundnuts.
More: Pindula News