Farming Inputs For 2023/24 Summer Season Now In Place - Minister Masuka

Seed houses and fertiliser companies have started the delivery of Presidential inputs to Grain Marketing Board depots and shops across the country, for onward distribution to farmers ahead of the 2023/24 summer cropping season, reported The Herald.

The Government is reportedly targetting 3.5 million households to benefit from the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme this upcoming season.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka said the early distribution of inputs will boost productivity given that normal to below normal rainfall is expected. He said:

