PSL Meets ZIFA Referees Committee

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) held a meeting with the new ZIFA Referees Committee on Thursday, 14 September in Harare.
It comes as referees have been under intense scrutiny by some football stakeholders especially coaches and fans who accuse them of failing to uphold the highest professional standards.
This was the first meeting between the PSL and the new ZIFA Referees Committee since it was appointed.
The indaba was attended by officials from the PSL secretariat who were led by chief executive Kenny Ndebele and members of the new committee led by retired referee Norman Matemera.
Matemera, his deputy Faith Sibanda, Stella Ruvinga and Kuda Rusina attended the meeting.
Speaking to Zimpapers Sport after the meeting, PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare said:
We hadn’t sat down with them before like we have done with the other committees.
So, we were just trying to find ways in which the PSL and the Referees Committee can continuously work together well; iron out a few issues and try to find ways to try and continuously professionalise Zimbabwean football.
So, it’s just part of the engagements we have with all our major stakeholders. It was important to meet them and discuss how we are going to proceed working together and things like that.
The referees’ committee was installed by the new ZIFA Normalisation Committee on 01 August as part of the restructuring process prescribed by FIFA.
