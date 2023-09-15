PSL Meets ZIFA Referees Committee

4 minutes ago

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) held a meeting with the new ZIFA Referees Committee on Thursday, 14 September in Harare.

It comes as referees have been under intense scrutiny by some football stakeholders especially coaches and fans who accuse them of failing to uphold the highest professional standards.

This was the first meeting between the PSL and the new ZIFA Referees Committee since it was appointed.

