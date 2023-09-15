Zimbabwe Dollar Falling Once More, Mangudya Says Nothing To Worry About

4 minutes ago

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mangudya, has assured Zimbabweans that there is nothing to worry about, despite the value of the Zimbabwean dollar declining once more.

Both the official rate and the street rate have been comparatively stable in August but this week, the local unit fell to ZWL$4 712.16: US$1 from ZWL$4 604.62: US$1 three weeks ago.

Business Times quoted Mangudya as saying the central bank is in control of the situation. He said:

