Bishop Locks Paraplegic Son Inside A Room For Two Years

In an interview with The Manica Post, secretary to the chairperson for ACCZ, Pedius Sikisa said:

Our official position on the matter will be made public after September 30. We have yet to meet all the interested parties, that is church members, traditional leadership, Nemaramba, the family and the community.

It is alleged that Nemaramba’s son, Joseph Nemaramba (21), was found malnourished, dirty and wounded all over the body in a room where he was kept by his father.

His limbs were reportedly crooked and he could neither talk nor walk.

Joseph was rescued by the community which was led by Acting Chief Saurombe.

Acting Chief Saurombe told The Manica Post that Nemaramba is now on the run and is suspected to have fled to Birchenough Bridge. Said the traditional leader:

We suspect that Nemaramba fled to Birchenough Bridge. When we went to his homestead on Sunday for a cleansing ceremony, he was nowhere to be found. We are making frantic efforts to locate him so that the cleansing ceremony is done so that his son can be healed. We have information that there is a mole within his family who is tipping him off and helping him to escape from justice. We will leave no stone unturned to bring him to book.

The bishop was supposed to appear before Acting Chief Saurombe’s court on Sunday, but the Messenger of Court couldn’t find him at his homestead.

It is alleged that during an earlier court appearance, Nemaramba confessed that he caused his son’s illness.

He allegedly said his rituals to enhance his spiritual powers and attract more people to his church involved keeping his son captive in a room and denying him access to the outside world.

It is further alleged that Nemaramba surrendered the items he used in his rituals.

More: Pindula News

