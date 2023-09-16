Mnangagwa Appoints 3 More Deputy Ministers; Sanyatwe, Kambamura & Bhila

Kambamura is the MP for Sanyati and was Deputy Mines Minister during Mnangagwa’s first term in office. He now deputises Zhemu Soda who was moved from Energy and Power Development to Mines in the new Cabinet.

Sanyatwe is the MP for Nyanga North and also the wife to Zimbabwe ambassador to Tanzania and former Presidential Guard commander, Anselem Sanyatwe.

Bhila is Chiredzi North MP and the secretary-general of the Commercial Sugarcane Farmers Association (CFAZ).

On Thursday, three Deputy Ministers were sworn in at the State House. The three are:

Deputy Minister for Youth Empowerment Development and Vocational Training Kudakwashe Mupamhanga

Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joshua Sacco

Deputy Minister for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development Simelisizwe Sibanda.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment