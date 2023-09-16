New Cabinet Ministers Chosen On Merit - ZANU PF

It is very unfortunate that we continue to be living in a time where the opposition in its dinosaur spirit of extinction still believes they can garner relevance from criticising ZANU PF. The Cabinet of ZANU PF is wonderful and as the ruling party we have full confidence, that it has been chosen on meritocracy by the President and it will deliver the mandate just like the first Cabinet. Allow me to remind you that the opposition said the same thing in 2018 but we have completed Gwayi-Shangani, we completed Hwange Unit 7 and 8 and they continue to say the same rhetoric.

Marapira said the opposition should focus on improving service delivery in Harare and Bulawayo rather than criticising ZANU PF. He said:

The opposition is busy trying to make itself a commentator when it is a fellow player in the rebuilding of this country. They need to realise their role. The opposition is not on the terrace to watch the game played, they are on the ground playing. I urge the populace of Zimbabwe to take the opposition to task because they have been voted in to fulfill a mandate by the voters which is for service delivery in towns. The opposition needs to lose its infatuation with our party. ZANU PF is infatuated with the people. We are there and desirous to deliver the needs of the people, our sole goal is to connect our people to a better tomorrow.

Binga North MP, Dubeko Prince Sibanda (CCC), said “There is nothing that is inspiring” about the new Cabinet. He added:

Yes, some can talk about regional balance but to be honest with you, our problems in this country go beyond regional balance.

