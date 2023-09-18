Vast Resources' Shares Drop 24% Due To Diamond Release Delay At RBZ

6 minutes ago

Shares of Vast Resources PLC dropped by 24% following the mining company’s announcement regarding a delay in progressing the settlement for the release of diamonds held in custody at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). The delay was attributed to the recent elections that took place in the country.

As of 0707 GMT, Vast Resources’ shares were down by 0.06 pence, trading at 0.19 pence.

In a statement released on Monday, Vast Resources expressed confidence in finalizing the process to release the historic parcel of 129,400 carats of rough diamonds held by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe since 2010. The company assured investors that it would report further progress on the matter.

