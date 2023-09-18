Vast Resources' Shares Drop 24% Due To Diamond Release Delay At RBZ

Vast Resources' Shares Drop 24% Due To Diamond Release Delay At RBZ6 minutes ago
Shares of Vast Resources PLC dropped by 24% following the mining company’s announcement regarding a delay in progressing the settlement for the release of diamonds held in custody at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ). The delay was attributed to the recent elections that took place in the country.
As of 0707 GMT, Vast Resources’ shares were down by 0.06 pence, trading at 0.19 pence.
In a statement released on Monday, Vast Resources expressed confidence in finalizing the process to release the historic parcel of 129,400 carats of rough diamonds held by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe since 2010. The company assured investors that it would report further progress on the matter.
Vast Resources initiated formal legal action in December through the High Court of Zimbabwe to advance the release of the diamond parcel. In February, the company received a signed and stamped court order from the High Court of Zimbabwe pertaining to the release of the diamonds.
In February, Vast Resources stated that it would turn its attention back to other opportunities in Zimbabwe once the case is resolved. The AIM-listed mining company is already operating in Zimbabwe through the 95 percent-owned Eureka Gold Mine in Mashonaland Central province.
Vast Resources is a mining company operating in Southern Africa and Eastern Europe. It focuses on gold, copper, diamond, silver, zinc, and lead. The company owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, is developing the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, and has a 25% interest in the Pickstone-Peerless Gold Mine in Zimbabwe. Vast Resources aims to advance brownfield projects and restart production at previous mining sites.