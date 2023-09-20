Mpopoma High School Learner Off To World U-20 Chess Championships In Mexico

Mpopoma High School Learner Off To World U-20 Chess Championships In Mexico4 minutes ago
Mpopoma High School learner Donald Mbondo is set to take part in the World Under 20 Chess Championships in Mexico. He has since left the country for Mexico after he got his visa.
Speaking to State media, the Zimbabwe Chess Federation, through their secretary general Todd Mapingire said Mbondo will represent Zimbabwe at the tournament which starts today as an official player. Said Mapingire:
As ZCF we are delighted to advise that Donald Mbondo finally got his Visa to travel to Mexico today (yesterday) for the World Under 20 Championships being held from 20 September to 2 October 2023.Feedback
Mbondo will represent Zimbabwe as an official player. As ZCF we are thankful to Mpopoma High School for financing his ticket and registration as well as FIDE Events Commission and Mexico Chess Federation for speedily facilitating his Visa application.
As ZCF we wish Donald all the best as he lifts the Zimbabwean flag high on the American continent.
Mbondo was chosen to represent Zimbabwe after winning Gold at the National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) 2023 Tournament held at Cheziya High School.
More: Pindula News
