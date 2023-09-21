CCC Expelled From Offices Over Rental Arrears | Report

We represent the property owners of Number 10 Beal Road, Belvedere, Harare. We are advised by our clients that sometime in May 2023 you entered into a verbal agreement in terms of which you were to lease the main house excluding the main bedroom. The rentals for the property were pegged in the sum of US$1 000,00 per month. Our clients further advise that for the months of July and August 2023, you paid rentals in the sum of US$800,00 instead of the agreed amount of US$1 000,00.

CCC also took occupation of a cottage at the same property adding to its bills which it could not settle. Reads the letter:

We are further advised that in September 2023, you took occupation of one of the cottages at the house. The rentals for the cottage and security deposit were in the amount of US$900,00. Despite that you have taken occupation of the cottage, you have failed or neglected to pay the rentals and the security deposit. You thus owe our clients rental arrears in the total sum of US$1 300,00. As such you are in breach of the lease agreement. As a result of the breach, our clients have decided to cancel the lease agreement with immediate effect. This letter thus serves as notification of cancellation of the lease agreement between yourselves and our client.

The lawyers said since CCC had breached the lease agreement, the property owners were no longer required to give the opposition party notice to vacate. They wrote:

In light of the fact that you are in breach of the lease agreement, there is no requirement on our part to give you notice to vacate. You are therefore required to vacate our client’s premises forthwith failing which we shall institute legal proceedings against you for your eviction and holding over damages, and the costs of such proceedings at a legal practitioner and client scale shall be to your account. Be guided accordingly.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment