Govt Says To Fund Thokozani Khupe's Medical Trip To India

Just hours after she had been sworn in as a Senator in the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe on 07 September, Khupe, who looked frail at the event, revealed that she had a second cancer attack.

Khupe was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and had to undergo treatment and surgery.

In response to her own experience, she established the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation (TKCF) in 2012, aiming to raise awareness about cancer.

She highlights the urgency of early detection and the lack of awareness surrounding cancer, as many women continue to lose their lives to the disease.

