Rogue Cops Cash In On Operation “Tame the Traffic Jungle”

The drivers were being asked to hide the money behind huge rocks as directed by the police officers who would later collect the money at the end of the shift.

The cops were evidently avoiding being caught with the cash in their pockets as it constitutes a criminal offence.

An eyewitness of a bribe-taking incident by cops in Kambuzuma, close to Thuli Service station, in Harare, said:

Our vehicle was flagged down by two police officers who claimed the vehicle was overloaded. There were four of us in the back and two in the front seat, the driver being the third. The driver went out, briefly spoke to the police officers, came back to collect money then went back to them again. After paying, we proceeded with our journey as if nothing had happened.

In order to avoid being caught with bribe money by their superiors, corrupt cops have come up with new tricks.

They are now working in cahoots with some kombi crews and taxi drivers who will pass on the loot to them after duty.

The cops are also working with airtime and newspaper vendors operating within their vicinity who will be asked to keep the bribe money collected from kombi crews.

The rouge police officers are also targetting unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles.

A motorist who was forced to pay a bribe along Harare-Bulawayo Road in Warren Park said:

I was driving a vehicle without the ZINARA license so I argued with them that I could not spare any money to give them since I was already on my way to pay. One of them forced himself in my car and I offered US$10 and I was allowed to pass.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told Business Times that the bribe-taking cops will be arrested. He said:

We are monitoring the situation and if there are police officers asking for bribes, if they are members of the public, especially motorists who are offering bribes, we will effect arrests.

On Wednesday, 20 September, Assistant Comm Nyathi said that a total of 26 443 arrests had been effected during the ongoing operation.

He said 708 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 10 204 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika).

Nyathi also revealed that 296 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 1 761 people have been arrested for touting.

A total of 695 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates.

