Missing Prisons Officer Found Dead

5 minutes ago
Fri, 22 Sep 2023 13:43:27 GMT
A Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer, Shadreck Mlambo, who was recently reported missing, was found unconscious by police at the corner of Cripps and Seke Road on 30 August.

He was then rushed to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, where he later died four days after admission.

The Sunday Mail reported that Mlambo was found five days after he was last seen standing at a bus stop at around 8 PM while waiting to board a bus to Chitungwiza.

He had a deep cut on the back of his head.

ZPCS spokesperson Chief Superintendent Meya Khanyezi was cited as saying Mlambo’s body is currently at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital Mortuary.

