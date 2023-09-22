Villagers Warned Against Drinking Water From Poisoned River

7 minutes ago

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) says water samples collected from Murare River after 30 000 litres of creosote termite poison spilled into the water body are still undergoing final laboratory analysis.

This comes after a truck that was travelling from South Africa overturned and spilled the chemical into the river which is a tributary of Save River.

Acting Manicaland Provincial Director (Local Government Services and Administration), John Misi told The Manica Post that CPU has advised community members to avoid drinking water from the river and nearby boreholes until the final lab results confirm that the water is safe. He said:

