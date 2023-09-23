Baltemar Brito Has Announced The Warriors Squad To Play Botswana This Month

Baltemar Brito Has Announced The Warriors Squad To Play Botswana This Month5 minutes ago
The recently appointed Warriors technical team, led by Baltemar Brito, has announced the Warriors squad consisting of local players that is set to take on Botswana in an invitational match at the end of this month. The team comprises talented players from various prominent teams in the current Zimbabwe premiership football competition, including Ngezi Platinum, Highlanders, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos, and others.
Baltemar Brito, who currently serves as the coach for Highlanders FC, has been appointed as the interim Warriors coach until June 30 of next year. He will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe in his coaching role. He was appointed by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to prepare the Zimbabwe senior men’s national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, commencing in November.
The squad
Goalkeepers
Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)
Defenders
Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Frank Makarati (Dynamos), Farai Banda (Manica Diamonds), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn)
Midfielders
Brighton Manhire (Highlanders), Sherpard Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Tanaka Shandirwa (Dynamos), Mthokozisi Msebe (Bulawayo Chiefs), Donald Mudadi (Dynamos), Davison Marowa (Herentals), Walter Musona (FC Platinum), Tinotenda Benza (Herentals)
Forwards
William Manondo (Caps United), Fortune Binzi (Manica Diamonds), Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)
The upcoming friendly match scheduled for September 30 is a part of Botswana’s Independence Day festivities.