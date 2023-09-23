Baltemar Brito Has Announced The Warriors Squad To Play Botswana This Month

5 minutes ago

The recently appointed Warriors technical team, led by Baltemar Brito, has announced the Warriors squad consisting of local players that is set to take on Botswana in an invitational match at the end of this month. The team comprises talented players from various prominent teams in the current Zimbabwe premiership football competition, including Ngezi Platinum, Highlanders, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos, and others.

Baltemar Brito, who currently serves as the coach for Highlanders FC, has been appointed as the interim Warriors coach until June 30 of next year. He will be assisted by Bongani Mafu and Genesis Mangombe in his coaching role. He was appointed by the ZIFA Normalisation Committee to prepare the Zimbabwe senior men’s national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, commencing in November.

The squad

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

