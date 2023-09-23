Lomagundi College Bursar Accused Of Diverting Student Fees, Faces 234 Theft Charges

5 minutes ago

Lomagundi College‘s bursar, Carmelita Doreen Hinze, was Monday taken to court for allegedly diverting funds meant for students’ fees into her personal accounts over a four-year period.

Hinze is facing 234 counts of theft and appeared before Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa. She was released on free bail and is scheduled to return to court on October 2 for her routine remand.

Allegations:

According to the allegations, from 2017 to 2020, Hinze, who works as an assistant bursar at the school, unlawfully used school fee payments totalling US$236,964, $559,810, and R24,700 for her personal use instead of depositing them as required. Read the court papers:

