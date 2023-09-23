Zimbabwe Police Boat Sinks In Lake Kariba, Leaving Crew In Life-Threatening Situation

5 minutes ago

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) boat sank in Lake Kariba, leading to a distressing situation where the crew fought for their lives in one of Africa’s largest man-made reservoirs.

Although specific details of the accident were not yet available, a widely circulated video depicted police officers desperately calling for help while rescue boats rushed to reach them.

Captain Adan Nyekete of the Department of Waters and Inland Lake confirmed the incident, stating that the boat was undergoing a test run when it capsized. Water entered through the bottom, causing the vessel to sink. Nyekete said:

