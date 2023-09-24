President Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe’s Economy Has Been The Fastest Growing In Southern Africa

3 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told the United Nations General Assembly in New York that Zimbabwe’s economy has been the fastest growing in Southern Africa in the last 3 years. Watch the video below for more.

President Mnangagwa’s claim that Zimbabwe has had the fastest-growing economy in Southern Africa for the past three years has been criticised by some Zimbabweans. Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono compared official statistics and pointed out that Zimbabwe’s economic growth rate is lower than that of Botswana. He said: