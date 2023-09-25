Chemhanza High School Has Expelled 30 Students Following Allegations Of Bullying

7 minutes ago

Thirty (30) students at Chemhanza High School in Hwedza, Mashonaland East province, were expelled following allegations of bullying and physical fighting. The incident involved the severe assault of a Form 3 student, said to be the daughter of a Central Intelligence (CIO) operative.

The incident occurred on September 17, and the school authorities initially suspended the students involved. A concerned parent discovered her sibling fleeing from a dormitory and learned that Form 4 students were assaulting younger students. She took them to her room for safety. However, she and other students were expelled on allegations of beating up the Form 3 student. The parent claimed that the student’s perceived connection to a CIO operative made her untouchable.

According to reports and voice notes shared with NewsDay, disgruntled parents expressed shock at the school’s decision to expel some Form 4 and 6 students who were preparing for their final exams. A parent said one of the children saw her sibling fleeing a Forms 1 and 2 dormitory through a window. The parent said:

