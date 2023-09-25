Econet Wireless Introduces Zimbabwe's First eSIM Service

Econet Wireless Introduces Zimbabwe's First eSIM Service4 minutes ago
Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company, has introduced the country’s first eSIM service. eSIM is a digital SIM card embedded in smartphones, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card and allowing users to have multiple phone numbers on one device.
Econet says it aims to provide convenience, choice, and flexibility to its customers through this technology. The activation of eSIMs is now available for free in all Econet shops nationwide. The adoption of eSIM technology is part of Econet’s digital transformation strategy and aims to enhance the customer experience. Said Econet in a statement:
“We are delighted to introduce our customers to this new technology that offers convenience by providing them with additional choice and flexibility,” the technology company said in a statement.
An eSIM is a digital SIM card that is embedded to the customer’s smartphone, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card and enabling users to have dual or multiple phone numbers on a single device.
“Our desire is to enable a seamless customer experience for our subscribers’ evolving needs. We have spent significant time testing this new technology and we are excited to roll it out to our customers.
Which Phone Works With eSIM:
Customers can check their device compatibility by dialing *#06# and access their ‘Embedded Identity Document’ (EID). Added Econet:
If one’s device is compatible, one can immediately proceed to the nearest Econet shop – with their original personal identification document (ID) – and get their new eSIM activated for free.
Econet added that a range of new mobile smartphone devices are compatible with the eSIM. The company said:
Smartphones ranging from the iPhone XS to the latest iPhone 15; the Samsung Galaxy S20, S21, S22 and S23 series, as well as the Samsung Note 20; the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P50 Pro and the Huawei Mate 40 Pro; and the Itel Vision 3 Plus and Itel p37 Pro, all use eSIMs on our network.
eSIMs are more secure than physical SIM cards because they cannot be accessed from the outside. The technology also makes it easier for customers to transfer their data to a new device, while being environmentally friendly, in that there is no waste disposal needed, as in the case of physical SIM cards.
Why should you consider using eSIMs:
- eSIMs offer enhanced security as they cannot be accessed externally and facilitate easy data transfer to new devices.
- They are also environmentally friendly, eliminating the need for waste disposal associated with physical SIM cards like unauthorised SIM card cloning.
- Ability to have multiple phone numbers on a single device, providing flexibility.
- Easy activation and switching of mobile networks without the need for physical SIM card swapping.
- Simplified data transfer and device setup, making it easier to switch to a new device.
Econet’s introduction of eSIM technology aligns with the global trend and provides customers with the benefits of security, convenience, and environmental sustainability. Some of the countries where eSIM service is commonly offered include the United States, the United Kingdom,
Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Australia, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.