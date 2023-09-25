Econet Wireless Introduces Zimbabwe's First eSIM Service

4 minutes ago

Econet Wireless, Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications company, has introduced the country’s first eSIM service. eSIM is a digital SIM card embedded in smartphones, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card and allowing users to have multiple phone numbers on one device.

Econet says it aims to provide convenience, choice, and flexibility to its customers through this technology. The activation of eSIMs is now available for free in all Econet shops nationwide. The adoption of eSIM technology is part of Econet’s digital transformation strategy and aims to enhance the customer experience. Said Econet in a statement:

“We are delighted to introduce our customers to this new technology that offers convenience by providing them with additional choice and flexibility,” the technology company said in a statement.

Feedback