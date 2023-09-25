Mighty Warriors Squad For COSAFA Women's Championship Announced

Mighty Warriors Squad For COSAFA Women's Championship Announced4 minutes ago
The Mighty Warriors technical team has announced the names of the 25 players who are part of the provisional squad for the upcoming COSAFA Women’s Championship. The tournament will take place in South Africa from October 4 to October 15. The team’s training camp is scheduled to commence on September 26.
Goalkeepers:
Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens),
Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens),
Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens)
Defenders:
Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens),
Thelma Masawi (Platinum Royals),
Purity Mgayi, Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos)
Hazvinei Dhlakama, Mitchel Nyakatsapa (Harare City Queens),
Midfielders:
Morelife Nyagumbo, Bethel Kondo (Faithdrive),
Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens),
Privilege Mupeti, Emmaculate Msipa, Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos),
Ennerty Chemhere (Platinum Royals),
Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Queens),
Peace Kanende (Coal Wizard),
Forwards:
Maudy Mafuruse, Praynence Zvawanda (Herentals Queens),
Rudo Neshamba (Harare City Queens),
Patience Ndhlovu (Lozikeyi Queens),
Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens)
Technical staff:
Shadreck Mlauzi – Head coach
Yohane Chikaola – Assistant coach
Sithethelelwe Sibanda – Assistant coach
Ndega Matsika – Goalkeepers coach
Brenda Chaora – Strength & Conditioning coach
Portia Chiota – Team Manager
Choice Dambuza – Kit Manager
Dr Margaret Maulana – Medical Doctor
Kudzanai Matavire – Physiotherapist
Dorothy Mugari – Safeguarding Officer
Chioniso Mashakada – Media Officer