Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeFootball

Mighty Warriors Squad For COSAFA Women's Championship Announced

4 minutes ago
Mon, 25 Sep 2023 07:02:48 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mighty Warriors Squad For COSAFA Women's Championship Announced

The Mighty Warriors technical team has announced the names of the 25 players who are part of the provisional squad for the upcoming COSAFA Women’s Championship. The tournament will take place in South Africa from October 4 to October 15. The team’s training camp is scheduled to commence on September 26.

Goalkeepers:

Cynthia Shonga (Harare City Queens),

Lindiwe Magwede (Herentals Queens),

Chido Dzingirai (Correctional Queens)

Defenders:

Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edeline Mutumbami (Chapungu Queens),

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.

Click here to apply

Thelma Masawi (Platinum Royals),

Purity Mgayi, Eunice Chibanda (Black Rhinos)

Hazvinei Dhlakama, Mitchel Nyakatsapa (Harare City Queens),

Midfielders:

Morelife Nyagumbo, Bethel Kondo (Faithdrive),

Shyline Dambamuromo (Herentals Queens),

Privilege Mupeti, Emmaculate Msipa, Daisy Kaitano (Black Rhinos),

Ennerty Chemhere (Platinum Royals),

Tanyaradzwa Chihoro (Maningi Queens),

Peace Kanende (Coal Wizard),

Forwards:

Maudy Mafuruse, Praynence Zvawanda (Herentals Queens),

Rudo Neshamba (Harare City Queens),

Patience Ndhlovu (Lozikeyi Queens),

Christabel Katona (Black Rhinos Queens)

Technical staff:

Shadreck Mlauzi – Head coach

Yohane Chikaola – Assistant coach

Sithethelelwe Sibanda – Assistant coach

Ndega Matsika – Goalkeepers coach

Brenda Chaora – Strength & Conditioning coach

Portia Chiota – Team Manager

Choice Dambuza – Kit Manager

Dr Margaret Maulana – Medical Doctor

Kudzanai Matavire – Physiotherapist

Dorothy Mugari – Safeguarding Officer

Chioniso Mashakada – Media Officer

More Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Chido DzingiraiCosafa Women's Championship (CWC)Eunice ChibandaMighty WarriorsRudo Neshamba

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback