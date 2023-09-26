Construction Of Heart Stadium Has Left Me Broke - Magaya

The costs are huge and right now l can say it has left him as a person who can be called BROKE. You have to adjust just about everything, cutting on a lot of things just to make sure you keep funding such a project. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Speaking to The Standard just over a month ago, Magaya said Heart Stadium will have 40,000 seating capacity when completed.

Construction work started in July 2023 and the contractor was reportedly targeting to hand over the completed project in the coming weeks. Said Magaya:

The lawn is ready and in very good condition. We are working 24 hours on the site and the plan is to play some games there before the end of the season. We have followed all the procedures for submitting the papers to the City Council and all the relevant authorities who have received them very well. We will also invite the Zifa FIB (First Instance Board) to inspect the stadium, and any other stakeholders to participate in our endeavour to make sure we build a world-class facility. That is our aim. We are starting with a 5 000-seater facility but the full capacity when completed is 40 000. Our aim is to allow other clubs to use the facility. We are putting dressing rooms that meet the Premier Soccer League and CAF requirements.

Magaya, however, could not reveal the exact value of the stadium but said millions of dollars have been sunk into the project.

