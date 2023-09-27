Pindula|Search Pindula
"It Was A Skit", Gweru Woman Explains "Looking For A Husband" Placard

The woman from Gweru who was trending on social media for moving around in the city centre holding a placard inscribed “LOOKING FOR A HUSBAND” said she wasn’t seriously searching for a man but was acting.

Speaking on 98.4 Midlands FM, the woman, who identified herself as Susan, said she is a content creator and recorded the video for TikTok.

She said she has a boyfriend and the placard was simply part of one of her skits. The woman said, as quoted by the Chronicle:

I wasn’t actually looking for a man; it was simply a TikTok content idea. I also want to clarify that I do have a boyfriend.

In the viral video, Susan could be seen moving around in Gweru’s CBD and waving the placard with some onlookers gazing at her in astonishment.

She said she stayed up until 3 AM, explaining to her boyfriend that the incident was all for the sake of creating content for TikTok.

Susan told the radio station that in addition to her role as a content creator, she also owns a clothing shop.

