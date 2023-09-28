DOWNLOAD: Final 2023/24 Seasonal Weather Forecast For SADC Region

DOWNLOAD: Final 2023/24 Seasonal Weather Forecast For SADC Region5 minutes ago
The greater part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall for most of the period October to December (OND) 2023.
However, the north-western part of Angola, much of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the southern half of Tanzania, north-eastern Zambia, northern Malawi, northern Mozambique, Comoros, eastern Madagascar, and Mauritius are expected to receive normal to above-normal rains.
The northern half of Tanzania and Seychelles are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during this period of the 2023/24 season.
This came out of the 27th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-27) held at Ocean Creek, Mauritius from the 26th to 27th of September 2023.
SARCOF-27 also said the period December, January and February (DJF) 2023/24) is expected to have normal to above normal rainfall for most of the region.
However, the south-western fringes of Namibia, south-western South Africa, the southern part of Zimbabwe, the eastern half of Botswana, northern South Africa, Eswatini and southern Mozambique are expected to receive normal to below-normal rains.
Southernmost Madagascar is projected to receive below-normal rainfall during this period of the 2023/24 season.
Meanwhile, Seychelles is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during this period of the 2023/24 season, according to the report.
To download the full report by the 27th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-27) click here.
