Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeWeather and Climate

DOWNLOAD: Final 2023/24 Seasonal Weather Forecast For SADC Region

5 minutes ago
Thu, 28 Sep 2023 11:07:35 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
DOWNLOAD: Final 2023/24 Seasonal Weather Forecast For SADC Region

The greater part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall for most of the period October to December (OND) 2023.

However, the north-western part of Angola, much of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the southern half of Tanzania, north-eastern Zambia, northern Malawi, northern Mozambique, Comoros, eastern Madagascar, and Mauritius are expected to receive normal to above-normal rains.

The northern half of Tanzania and Seychelles are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during this period of the 2023/24 season.

This came out of the 27th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-27) held at Ocean Creek, Mauritius from the 26th to 27th of September 2023.

SARCOF-27 also said the period December, January and February (DJF) 2023/24) is expected to have normal to above normal rainfall for most of the region.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.

Click here to apply

However, the south-western fringes of Namibia, south-western South Africa, the southern part of Zimbabwe, the eastern half of Botswana, northern South Africa, Eswatini and southern Mozambique are expected to receive normal to below-normal rains.

Southernmost Madagascar is projected to receive below-normal rainfall during this period of the 2023/24 season.

Meanwhile, Seychelles is likely to receive above-normal rainfall during this period of the 2023/24 season, according to the report.

To download the full report by the 27th Southern Africa Regional Climate Outlook Forum (SARCOF-27) click here.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

SadcSARCOFSARCOF-27Weather Forecast

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback