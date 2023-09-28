DOWNLOAD: Final 2023/24 Seasonal Weather Forecast For SADC Region

5 minutes ago

The greater part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is likely to receive normal to below-normal rainfall for most of the period October to December (OND) 2023.

However, the north-western part of Angola, much of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the southern half of Tanzania, north-eastern Zambia, northern Malawi, northern Mozambique, Comoros, eastern Madagascar, and Mauritius are expected to receive normal to above-normal rains.

The northern half of Tanzania and Seychelles are likely to receive above-normal rainfall during this period of the 2023/24 season.

