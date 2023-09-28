Joram Gumbo, Mike Madiro Reassigned

6 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Joram Gumbo as a Special Advisor to the President Responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes.

Gumbo was arrested in 2019 when he was the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes.

He was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for criminal abuse of office.

