Joram Gumbo, Mike Madiro Reassigned
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Joram Gumbo as a Special Advisor to the President Responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes.
Gumbo was arrested in 2019 when he was the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes.
He was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for criminal abuse of office.
Gumbo’s appointment as a Special Advisor to the President Responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes was announced on Wednesday by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya. He said:
His Excellency the President has appointed Honourable J.M. Gumbo as Special Advisor to His Excellency the President responsible for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, with immediate effect.
The Special Advisor will provide advice and independent coverage of the status of project implementation countrywide.
Rushwaya also announced the appointment of Mike Madiro as the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (ZRP) board. He said:
His Excellency the President has appointed Mr. Mike Madiro as the Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (Private) Limited Board, with immediate effect.
Mr. Mike Madiro is an Accountant of long standing. He is a former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage and of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.
More: Pindula News