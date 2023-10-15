Garry Mapanzure Accident: ZRP Releases Names Of The Other Victims

3 days ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released more details pertaining to the road traffic accident that claimed the life of musician Garry Mapanzure, whose real name was Garikai Munashe Mapanzure.

In a statement released this Sunday 15 October, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident claimed the lives of Garikai Mapanzure, a male adult aged 23, Langton Mandima, a male aged 27, and Kai Mapanzure, a 3-month-old male infant. He added: