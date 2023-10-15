Zimbabwean To Head Caribbean International Labour Organisation Office

His dedication to fostering tripartite social dialogue and cooperation (among) governments, employers and workers has been instrumental in reducing decent work deficits and driving positive change in the labour landscape. As director of the ILO Caribbean Office, Mr Musabayana will provide strategic direction to advance the ILO’s technical guidance and cooperation through Decent Work Country Programmes and other activities supported through the wider United Nations system serving in the region. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

In his remarks, Musabayana pledged to work with all pertinent partners in the Caribbean region to achieve social justice and decent work for all. He said:

This region is home to vibrant cultures and key sectors set against the backdrop of complex economic, social and environmental vulnerabilities. I am eager to work collaboratively with our tripartite constituents and other partners to identify and mobilise opportunities that can achieve social justice and decent work for all.

His responsibilities will include overseeing the implementation of initiatives tailored to the needs of the Caribbean that will address persistent and emerging challenges in the world of work.

Before the latest appointment, Musabayana served as director of the ILO Pretoria Decent Work Team, leading technical support for 18 countries in Eastern and Southern Africa.

He was also the director for the country office politically and administratively covering Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa.

Musabayana has a Doctorate in Business Leadership and a Master of Business Administration, as well as diplomas in training management and computer programming.

Prior to joining the International Labour Organisation, he worked for the Zimbabwe Ministry of Higher Education and the Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment