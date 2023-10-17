2026 World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe Warriors Likely To Host Super Eagles Of Nigeria In Rwanda

2026 World Cup Qualifier: Zimbabwe Warriors Likely To Host Super Eagles Of Nigeria In Rwanda1 day ago
There is a possibility that Zimbabwe’s home 2026 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria might be played in Rwanda since its stadiums were declared unfit to host international matches. In condemning the stadiums, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Zimbabwe’s stadiums did not meet international standards.
The Zimbabwe national team, known as the Warriors, is scheduled to play Rwanda first and then host Nigeria in a space of four days. The Zimbabwe Football Association’s normalisation committee is considering keeping the team in Rwanda instead of returning to Southern Africa and setting up camp in a neighbouring country.
According to ZimLive, discussions are underway between ZIFA and the Rwanda FA regarding the hosting of the Nigeria match.
Fadzayi Mahere, a Member of Parliament for Mt Pleasant from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, questioned the silence of the sports minister Kirsty Coventry when Zimbabwe, a country known for its love of soccer, does not have a functional stadium for international matches. She said:
Forty three years of independence and not a single approved facility to play an international soccer match?
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Now we are faced with the embarrassment of playing a ‘home’ match in Kigali. What does this do to the morale of athletes? How will fans watch their team? Zanu PF is a cancer that destroys everything in its wake – including the most beautiful game.
Zimbabwe’s other Group C opponents are South Africa, Lesotho and Benin.