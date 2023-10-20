Four Buhera Siblings Burnt To Death Following Lightning Strike; Gokwe Toddler Killed By Hailstorm

Evernice Takaedzwa escaped and sought assistance from neighbours while the victims were trapped inside the hut. Villagers failed to put out the fire resulting in the victims being burnt to death in the inferno.

The bodies were later retrieved from the hut through an opening created on the wall.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Asst Comm Nyathi said on the same day, in Chireya, Gokwe District, a male infant, Elvis Sikhosana (2) was killed by a hailstorm. He added:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is deeply saddened by the loss of life. As the rainy season approaches, we implore the public to follow lightning safety tips such as avoiding being in open spaces and hiding under tall structures like trees while it is raining.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment