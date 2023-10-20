Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeCommunity

Join The Pindula WhatsApp Channel - Here's the link

4 minutes ago
Fri, 20 Oct 2023 14:52:57 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Join The Pindula WhatsApp Channel - Here's the link

So we now have a WhatsApp Channel. It’s early days but we think it’s going to be one of the key ways you consume the Pindula content.

Here’s the Pindula Channel link:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v 

Please open it from your phone.

What to expect from the Pindula Channel?

As always, the trustworthiness and usefulness of updates is very important to us here at Pindula.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?

Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.

Click here to apply

We will post Zimbabwe news updates, regional (especially South Africa as we have so many of us there), and also some relevant international news.

From time to time, you will also get useful product updates from our Pindula Market.

 

 

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

WhatsappPindula

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback