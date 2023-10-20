Minister Murwira Challenges Unemployed Graduates To Create Jobs For Themselves

Responding to a question about the Government’s position with regards to brain drain due to a lack of job opportunities, Murwira said:

Zimbabwe will continue training people and we are also changing the philosophy of why we go to school.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

We go to school in order to be able to use our knowledge and skills and attitudes to start new enterprises.

We should no longer talk about brain drain. We talk about brain circulation.

We will be able to train our people so that they are useful to us either locally or elsewhere and they will be able to do things and be able to be useful to the country.

This is a deep philosophy that diverts from the philosophy of going to school to be employed by the colonial master, kuzvishandira, kwete kushandiswa.

Brain drain assumes that the pot that is cooking people has stopped cooking. We will continue cooking our people in our higher and tertiary education institutions.

Hativapedzi, ticharamba tichi trainer vanhu to the extent that these days what they call brain drain is actually brain circulation because we can still use our people wherever they are.