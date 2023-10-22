Foreign Currency Deposits Rise 433% In Five Years - RBZ

7 minutes ago

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says foreign currency deposits in the banking sector increased by 433% between 2018 and September 2023.

Speaking at the Zimbabwe Independent Banks & Banking Survey and Awards ceremony in Harare last week, RBZ Governor John Mangudya said foreign currency deposits were US$300 million in 2018, and by the end of September 2023, had risen to US$1.6 billion. The Zimbabwe Independent quoted Mangudya as saying: