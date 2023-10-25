Civil Servants can now buy Itel cellphones on Zero Deposit using Pindula WhatsApp bot
A note to our readers and customers:
Starting today, Civil Servants and Pensioners can now buy itel mobile phones on Zero Deposit credit using the new Pindula WhatsApp bot.
The bot can be accessed on this number: +263736121139
Or by tapping on this link https://wa.me/263736121139
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139
Finish everything on WhatsApp
It was difficult for some customers to use our website to apply for cell phone Zero Deposit. Some just didn’t have the internet bundles because they use WhatsApp bundles only.
Some found the website process to complicated.
With the WhatsApp bot, customers can just do everything on the bot: from seeing which cellphones are available, the instalments, and also to upload the requirements needed.
24 hours to process
When SSB (between dates 15 and 31 of the month) we take only 24 hours to process the loan application and the phone is delivered within 48 hours after approval.
Feedback
We look forward t any feedback you have after experiencing the bot. Please send it as a comment below or just WhatsApp us on 0772464000.
Thank you