ZIFA Launches CAF African Schools Football Championship Funded By Motsepe Foundation
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has started the African Schools Football Championship after an invitation from the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The championship, which is funded by the Motsepe Foundation, is for boys and girls aged 12 to 15 and has national, zonal, and continental phases.
In a statement seen by Pidula News, ZIFA said it is working with various ministries and associations to ensure the event’s success. The national phase will be held in October 2023, and the top teams will proceed to the zonal phase in December. The championship aims to develop young talent, support aspiring referees and journalists, and provide training opportunities for teachers and medical personnel. Read the statement:
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has launched the national phase of the African Schools Football Championship, following an invitation by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to participate in the development program funded by the Motsepe Foundation.
The championship is designed for school-going boys and girls aged between 12 and 15. The competition is divided into three phases: national, zonal, and continental respectively.Feedback
ZIFA has partnered with the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture; Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education; National Association of Primary Heads (NAPH); National Association of Secondary Heads (NASH); Association Of Trust Schools (ATS), as well as the Zimbabwe Independent Colleges Association (ZICA) to ensure the success of the event.
The national phase will take place on the 27th and 28th of October 2023 at Allan Wilson High School in Harare.
Sixteen select teams (eight boys teams and eight girls teams) will participate in the tournament. Scouts and coaches will select the U15 boys and girls national teams that will represent Zimbabwe at the zonal phase scheduled for December 2023 at a venue yet to be announced.
The African Schools Football Championship aims to enhance young talent development while empowering budding footballers.
It also seeks to support schoolchildren aspiring towards careers such as refereeing or journalism through mentorship programs tailored specifically for them.
The programme will give school teachers an opportunity to train for the CAF D coaching licence while medical personnel and safeguarding officers will also be trained.
