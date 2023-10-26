Govt Spent $800 Billion On Free Presidential Inputs In 2023

1 day ago Thu, 26 Oct 2023 13:43:52 GMT

The presidential agricultural inputs scheme through which communal farmers receive free seed and fertiliser from the Government under Pfumvudza / Intswasa has gobbled ZW$828 billion from the 2023 National Budget.

This was said by the Chief Finance Officer in the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture Peter Mudzamiri while presenting the ministry’s 2024 budget expectations before parliament’s lands committee on Wednesday. Mudzamiri was quoted by ZimLive as saying: