Enzo Ishall's New Song "Raroorwa" Creates A Buzz On Social Media

In the song “Raroorwa,” Enzo Ishall calls his friend, who is at a party with friends. He tells his friend that his girlfriend got married. The friend on the phone says it doesn’t matter, but Enzo thinks his friend is just trying to act tough. Enzo believes that this news has actually shaken his friend. He tells his friend that thinking too much about it could make him go crazy. Enzo invites his friend to come over so that he can comfort him. He says:

Babe rako raroorwa, rako, raroorwa, Ndati Babe rako raroorwa, munhu wako, Manje ukangozvifungisisa unogona kufamba uchitaura wega,

Enzo Ishall is a popular musician known for his hit songs like “Kanjiva,” “50 Magate,” and “Mhamha,” which were released in September 2019. These songs were produced by Chillspot Records, a record label based in Mbare.

Enzo Ishall also goes by the nickname “‘Stallion.” He is esteemed for his ability to tell stories through songs like “Handirare KuDen Kwenyu,” “Gwati,” and “Muroyi.”

