Enzo Ishall's New Song "Raroorwa" Creates A Buzz On Social Media
Enzo Ishall, born Stephen Kudzanai Mamhere, has released a new song and music video called “Raroorwa.” He gave fans a sneak peek of the song at the Castle Lager Braai Festival and it has been creating a buzz on social media, especially on TikTok where users are dancing and creating video challenges to the song.
As of October 27, 2023, the video had received over 73,600 views and was trending at number 06 for music on YouTube. The song was produced by Levels at Chillspot Recordz. Enzo Ishall told The Sunday Mail Online:
The lyrics are easy to sing along to a catchy dancehall vibe that will get stuck in their head for days.Feedback
In the song “Raroorwa,” Enzo Ishall calls his friend, who is at a party with friends. He tells his friend that his girlfriend got married. The friend on the phone says it doesn’t matter, but Enzo thinks his friend is just trying to act tough. Enzo believes that this news has actually shaken his friend. He tells his friend that thinking too much about it could make him go crazy. Enzo invites his friend to come over so that he can comfort him. He says:
Babe rako raroorwa, rako, raroorwa,
Ndati Babe rako raroorwa, munhu wako,
Manje ukangozvifungisisa unogona kufamba uchitaura wega,
Enzo Ishall is a popular musician known for his hit songs like “Kanjiva,” “50 Magate,” and “Mhamha,” which were released in September 2019. These songs were produced by Chillspot Records, a record label based in Mbare.
Enzo Ishall also goes by the nickname “‘Stallion.” He is esteemed for his ability to tell stories through songs like “Handirare KuDen Kwenyu,” “Gwati,” and “Muroyi.”
