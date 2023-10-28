China Hands Over New Parliament Building To Zimbabwe
China on Thursday, 26 October handed over to the Government of Zimbabwe the new parliament building that was constructed and funded by China through a grant.
According to Xinhua, Tang Wenhong, vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and head of a visiting Chinese delegation, officially handed over the building located in Mt Hampden to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The handover ceremony was attended by government officials, diplomats, and Chinese embassy officials, among others.
In his address during the ceremony, Mnangagwa said that the new parliament building is a pivot point around which a new administrative capital will be built. He said:
The new parliament building, which stands as one of the most magnificent and modern buildings in our country, signifies the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China.
The attention to detail and high standards of workmanship exhibited in this project are indeed commendable.
Tang, in his address at the ceremony, said the project clearly shows the cooperation between Zimbabwe and China.
According to reports, the building was constructed at a cost of US$200 million.
More: Pindula News