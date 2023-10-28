China Hands Over New Parliament Building To Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago Sat, 28 Oct 2023 13:46:59 GMT

China on Thursday, 26 October handed over to the Government of Zimbabwe the new parliament building that was constructed and funded by China through a grant.

According to Xinhua, Tang Wenhong, vice chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) and head of a visiting Chinese delegation, officially handed over the building located in Mt Hampden to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The handover ceremony was attended by government officials, diplomats, and Chinese embassy officials, among others.

