Former Mighty Warriors Team Manager Dies

The Zimbabwe Football Association is saddened to learn about the passing of women’s football development champion, Tamba Munemo.

Our sincere condolences to Mai Munemo, our former Mighty Warriors team manager, the deceased’s family, friends, and the local football family at large.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

Mr Munemo founded one of the pioneering women’s football clubs, Cyclone Stars Nyamavhuvhu in 1999.

The club was home to several stars, with the likes of Felistas Muzongondi, Chido Dzingirai, Rutendo Makore, Erina Jeke, Greater Bande, Danai Bhobho, Lindiwe Magwede, and Praynence Zvawanda going on to represent the national team with distinction.

Despite the obvious struggles that he and his family went through to sustain the club, his passion led him on. His departure leaves local football with a void too hard to fill.

While we grieve, we derive solace from the fact that he got to watch several of his products shining at the highest stage.

It is now our duty to ensure that his life’s work doesn’t go to waste by supporting his establishment as well as women’s football in general.