Govt Probes Kambucha Drink

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing earlier this week, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Janfan Muswere said Kambucha is one of the drinks that are under probe. He said:

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Liquor Licensing Board are investigating, banning and licensing new drinks in the market, including the Kambucha beverage drink.

A kombi driver operating at corner Herbert Chitepo and Sixth Avenue, who only identified himself as Marvelous, told the B-Metro that Kambucha does get him drunk. He said:

The Kambucha number three does get me and my friends drunk so that’s why we buy it. It’s cheaper than alcohol and the police can’t arrest us for drinking Kambucha.

The manufacturers of the Kombucha drink claim the beverage “boosts your immune system, helps with weight loss, wards off high blood pressure and prevents cancer.”

However, it is not known if the claims have been scientifically proven.

In an internal memo addressed to all heads of department within the Masvingo City Council towards the end of September 2023, Town Clerk Edward Mukaratirwa said:

It has come to our attention that some Council employees come to work whilst drunk due to the consumption of alcohol and other intoxicating substances. It has also been noted that some employees are seen consuming Kambucha drink during working hours in the guise that it is medicinal. However, we are reliably and authoritatively advised by the Council’s Medical Doctor that the drink contains alcohol. In light of the above, it is advised that the consumption of Kambucha drink during working hours be banned with immediate effect.

Kombucha reportedly entered the Zimbabwean market from Zambia before Kambucha a local variant of the beverage, emerged on the market.

Some men consider the beverage an aphrodisiac and consume Kambucha for its supposedly sex-enhancing properties.

